There's a new starting quarterback in Philadelphia. The Eagles announced on Tuesday that Jalen Hurts -- not Carson Wentz -- will be under center in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Wentz hasn't exactly been the perfect fit for Philly and Philly hasn't exactly been the perfect fit for Wentz this season. The team is 3-8-1 and in third place in arguably the worst division in football. Wentz seems to always either be getting hit or throwing a pick and currently leads the NFL in turnovers with 19 and sacks taken with 50. Not ideal.

This season, Wentz has thrown for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Eagles fans have been through it this season, and many are celebrating this move. Others around the league were also quick to react to the news.

