There's a new starting quarterback in Philadelphia. The Eagles announced on Tuesday that Jalen Hurts -- not Carson Wentz -- will be under center in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Breaking News: QB Jalen Hurts will start this Sunday against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/VgGU54flLf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020
Wentz hasn't exactly been the perfect fit for Philly and Philly hasn't exactly been the perfect fit for Wentz this season. The team is 3-8-1 and in third place in arguably the worst division in football. Wentz seems to always either be getting hit or throwing a pick and currently leads the NFL in turnovers with 19 and sacks taken with 50. Not ideal.
Carson Wentz leads the NFL in turnovers (19) and sacks taken (50). pic.twitter.com/uc1BvZQ6T1— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2020
This season, Wentz has thrown for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
What happened to Carson Wentz?— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 8, 2020
2017-19 2020
81/21 TD/INT 16/15
260.2 Yards/Gm 218.3
98.3 QB Rating 72.8
64.4% Comp % 57.4%
25-15 Record 3-8-1 pic.twitter.com/5f3DfwQnyR
Eagles fans have been through it this season, and many are celebrating this move. Others around the league were also quick to react to the news.
There were a lot of "That HURTS for Wentz" jokes. Here are some of the best reactions:
What head coach Doug Pederson had to say:
“Carson’s been a big part of the success we’ve had. He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in ’18 & ’19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That’s why I have so much confidence in him.” – Coach Pederson pic.twitter.com/6XuFCk37iq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020
BREAKING 🚨: Eagles name Jalen Hurts Week 14 starting QB.@jjones9 on how we got here and what this means for Pederson's job security. pic.twitter.com/ZgzHNlxUk5— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 8, 2020
Eagles fans when they only lose by single digits now instead of double digits:
Eagles fans next week when Hurts only throws 3 picks instead of 4 from Wentz pic.twitter.com/L5XJLO264v— Offseason Hoodie Paxton(0-12) (@NYYPaxton) December 8, 2020
This is kind of a bad news, good news situation for Wentz.
Wentz on the bench Sunday with his 100 mil contract knowing he doesn't have to get hit every other play now pic.twitter.com/fuN8elMDkC— Start Jalen Hurts fan acct (@Nevers_Failures) December 8, 2020
Getting my popcorn out to watch fans debate who is to blame in all of this.
He destroyed it himself by statistically being the worst QB in the NFL lmao— tay (@sakujotay) December 8, 2020
Wentz to the Colts? A lot of fans think so.
FREE CARSON WENTZ FROM THIS DISGRACE OF A FRANCHISE pic.twitter.com/YI0R536Jel— Zach Ertz Burner (3-8-1) (@ZachErtz) December 8, 2020
Next uniform Wentz wears? Reuniting with Frank Reich in Indy? #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/FjEIysjX4v— Nick Couzin (@NCouz) December 8, 2020
This fan got an early Christmas gift.
Santa checking things off my list early 🥺🙏🏼 https://t.co/7UGpzUWT8E— Jalen Hurts Hive Paul (@windowtothepaul) December 8, 2020
There's a SpongeBob meme for everything.
doug and howie to wentz: pic.twitter.com/7xYZQlBO5n— Matt Maher 🤠 (@mmatthew2268) December 8, 2020
Some fans, as you can see, have taken the more dramatic reaction angle, but some are being very calm and rational about the decision.
I have defended Carson Wentz as much as the next guy, but it’s time to roll with the #Eagles decision.— Luke Stansfield (@luke_stans) December 8, 2020
Carson will remain healthy and gets an early start to the off-season in efforts to get back to the high-caliber QB he once was. https://t.co/SbOiiErwFL