The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field to win Super Bowl LV on Sunday, taking down Patrick Mahomes and Co. by a score of 31-9. With how explosive both of these offenses have proven to be over the past season, many were expecting fireworks in this championship game. Unfortunately, we didn't really get that. Sunday marked the first time in Mahomes' career where he failed to record a passing touchdown, and it also was the first time that he was held to single digits. While we didn't get fireworks on the scoreboard, he still got some on the field.

In the first half, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady were seen jawing at each other multiple times. In fact, Mathieu even picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for exchanging verbal jabs with the best quarterback of all time. While Mathieu loves to talk on the field, it was interesting to see how Brady reacted to his words on the biggest stage in sports. He didn't hold back -- even at one point chasing down the safety to get in his face.

Check out the clips, here:

CBS' cameras showed an emotional Mathieu as he left for the locker room at the halftime break after his second encounter with Brady. After the game, Mathieu told reporters that he had never seen that side of Brady when the two were trading pleasantries.

"I thought I played as hard as I can today," Mathieu said, via Radio.com. "Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it's over with. I'm done with it."

Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP Award on Sunday, and Mathieu's words were arguably some of the toughest things thrown his way during the course of the game. The 43-year-old completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and was sacked just one time for a loss of six yards. Brady proved this season that he can still play the game of football at high level, and he has no problem getting in your face if you want to challenge him.