Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill was initially listed as questionable to return to Miami's Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury he suffered late in the first quarter. However, Hill was back in there midway through the third quarter.

The MVP candidate was hit by Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-bunting behind the line of scrimmage, and the defensive back came down awkwardly on Hill's left ankle. Hill remained on the turf for a short time, but then got up and ran off the field.

Check out what happened, here:

Hill entered the Dolphins' blue medical tent, but was then seen standing alongside head coach Mike McDaniel on the sideline. However, he did not reenter the game in the first half.

Hill entered Monday night having recorded the most receiving yards (1,481) by any player through 12 team games in the Super Bowl era, and he's on pace for 2,098 receiving yards, which would break the NFL single-season record Calvin Johnson set back in 2012 (1,964 yards).