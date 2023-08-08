There were some waves made at Washington Commanders training camp Tuesday when head coach Ron Rivera admitted that some of his players were, "A little concerned" when it came to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intensity.

Rivera was asked if players have had to adapt to Bieniemy's intensity and if any had struggled with it at times. The coach admitted, "Yeah, they have."

"I had a number of guys come to me and I said, 'Hey, just go talk to him.' I said, 'Understand what he's trying to get across to you.' I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it's been enlightening for a lot of these guys," Rivera said, via the Washington Post. "I mean, it's a whole different approach. Again, you're getting a different kind of player from the players back in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football. So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things ..."

When Rivera was asked if the players felt like Bieniemy was riding them too hard, he responded saying, "Well, um. They just were a little concerned."

Bieniemy is known for his fiery personality on the practice field, and a couple of his former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers took to social media to defend him:

"Man there is no other coach that has your back like EB !!" Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted. "Take that coaching and get better we all been through … it's tough but I promise you it will make you better."

Hill's former teammate, Mecole Hardman, now with the New York Jets, quoted Hill's post in agreement, writing, "I promise." He wasn't the only former Chief to speak out, as retired running back Jamaal Charles did as well.

Bieniemy knows how his coaching style comes across, but he's also deliberate. He says his job is to make sure his players are doing things the right way, and he's seen progress when it comes to that.

"One thing I am, I'm an open book," Bieniemy said. "I always invite players in. But also, too, as I am going through this process. Yes, I am intense. I would be afraid, too, to start, if I didn't know me. But on top of that, one thing they do appreciate is this: I'm always going to be up front and I'm always going to be honest.

"Just like I stated when I first got here, we've all got to get uncomfortable to get comfortable. There's some new demands and expectations that I expect. I expect us to be the team that we're supposed to be. It's not going to be easy, and everybody is not going to like the process. But when it's all said and done with, my job is to make sure that we're doing it the right way. There's a way to do it.

"Do they understand that? Yes, because they've seen the results. Will everybody buy in? I believe so, but if not, it's OK. Because you know what? My No. 1 job is to help take these guys to another level, and I can see it [happening]. When you think about where we started in the spring to where we are right now, we're making a lot of strides. I'm proud of these guys. Excuse my language, but it's been some good shit to watch."