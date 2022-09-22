Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.

Suh spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may still be very much in the running for his services. New Bucs defensive tackle Akiem Hicks recently tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is expected to be sidelined for a month. With this loss, Tampa Bay could make a call to Suh.

Another former team of Suh's in the Los Angeles Rams could be a potential landing spot as well. They, of course, are the reigning Super Bowl champions and lost defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency. This run defense statistically has taken a step backwards through two games of the 2022 campaign, as it ranks as the No. 14 run defense this season compared to its No. 6 final ranking in 2021.

Three other teams that have reportedly expressed interest in the 35-year-old defensive lineman over the past few months are the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins Rams and Buccaneers, and has been named a first-team All-Pro three times.