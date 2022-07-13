The Cleveland Browns are eyeing an addition on the defensive interior, as they have expressed interest in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per USA TODAY. The 35-year-old is still searching for a new NFL home after spending the last three seasons with the Bucs, and USA TODAY reports that he should sign with a team in the coming weeks.

Two other teams that have reportedly shown interest in Suh are the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders. While the five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler isn't a spring chicken anymore, he's recorded six sacks in each of the last two seasons, and hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2011. Suh said last month that returning to the Buccaneers in 2022 is probably out of the picture, and tweeted that playing for the Raiders "could be fun."

The Browns have two studs at defensive end in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, but they aren't as stacked in the middle of the line. Right now, it appears Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan would be the two starting defensive tackles if the 2022 NFL season were to begin today. Adding Suh would certainly improve the position.

Suh, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, has played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Buccaneers over his 12 NFL seasons. After winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs a couple of years ago, it appears he could officially move on in the coming weeks.