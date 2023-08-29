The NFL's roster cutdown day has also included news on the trade front. One of those rumors involves Vikings wideout and former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, as Minnesota has been receiving calls inquiring about his availability, according to NFL Media.

The 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Reagor was traded from Philadelphia to Minnesota last summer in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. He caught just eight passes for 104 yards and a score during his first season with the Vikings.

Reagor, 23, caught 31 passes for 396 yards and a score during his rookie season. His biggest moment that season came on a 73-yard punt return against the Packers in Week 13.

His numbers were relatively the same in 2021 (33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns) despite playing in six more games. Reagor muffed a pair of punts during the Eagles' wild-card playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

Reagor could be a nice fit on a team that is looking for depth at receiver and on special teams. But, given what the Eagles received for him last year, the Vikings will have to be realistic regarding what they can get in a trade in exchange for a player whose career has yet to take off.