The Minnesota Vikings have suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks without pay following the legal resolution of a 2023 traffic stop in Minneapolis, according to ESPN. His suspension reportedly begins Tuesday and will conclude April 22.

Phillips was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge last December, according to Hennepin County jail records (via ESPN). Phillips blew a .008 upon being pulled over by the Minnesota State Patrol, per NFL Media. He was released from jail several hours later.

Less than 24 hours after being arrested, Phillips boarded a plane with the rest of the Vikings ahead of the team's Dec. 10 game against the Raiders.

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night," the Vikings said in a statement at that time. "This morning we contacted the NFL, and after initial discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon.

"We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

As the legal process played out, the Vikings and the NFL collaborated to determine any potential disciplinary action regarding the 47-year-old Phillips, according to Tom Pelissero.

Phillips is going into his fourth season with the Vikings. Minnesota's offense finished 22nd in the NFL in scoring during the 2023 season.