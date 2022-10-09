Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (2-2) hit the road to take on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) in a Week 5 matchup between longtime NFC North rivals. The Bears are coming off a disappointing 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 4, while the Vikings have won two-straight after defeating the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London. Both teams have struggled against the spread in 2022, with the Vikings going 1-3 and the Bears going 1-2-1. Minnesota leads the all-time series 63-57-2.

Minnesota is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Vikings vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 44. Before making any Bears vs. Vikings picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Bears and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 5 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bears:

Vikings vs. Bears spread: Vikings -7.5

Vikings vs. Bears over/under: 44 points

Vikings vs. Bears picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings were hampered by 97 penalty yards against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Minnesota narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad slid past New Orleans 28-25. Minnesota can attribute much of its success to WR Justin Jefferson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 10 passes for 147 yards.

First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell has the Minnesota offense playing at a high level. Aside from a disastrous performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, Cousins has played well, limiting turnovers and effectively getting the ball to Minnesota's playmakers. In Week 5, the Vikings will be facing a Chicago defense that has been horrendous against the run, allowing an average of 183.3 rushing yards per game in 2022.

What you need to know about the Bears

The Bears have two wins in 2022, but they haven't been pretty. In Week 1, Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in heavy rain, and in Week 3 they beat the Houston Texans 23-20. Statistically, the Bears rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (183.3), but have defended the pass well (181.3 yards per game).

One of the biggest issues for the Bears has been the play of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State standout has completed 34 of 67 passes for 471 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. His per game average of 117.8 passing yards per game and his quarterback rating (58.7) rank dead last in the NFL among active starting quarterbacks. Fields will have to play his best game of the season for Chicago to go into Minnesota and pull off a road upset.

How to make Bears vs. Vikings picks

The model has simulated Vikings vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Bears? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Vikings spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 140-105 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.