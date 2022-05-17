Legendary New England defensive tackle Vince Wilfork was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Wilfork is just the sixth player inducted in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law and Kevin Faulk.

Wilfork was one of the three finalists competing for the honor this year, beating out former teammates Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins.

Wilfork was drafted by the Patriots in 2004 and spent the majority of his career with the team, winning Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX with New England.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke about the defensive lineman after his selection, saying:

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection. For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

Wilfork's former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said on the induction, "I think that's awesome ... amazing, amazing individual. Good player, great person."

There are not yet details on when the induction will be held.

Wilfork was a key part of a defensive unit that concluded the franchise's first dynasty and began the next. He played in an impressive six AFC title games and four Super Bowls during his time with head coach Bill Belichick.

The dominant run-stuffer was a five time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro in 2012 and the team's defensive co-captain for seven consecutive seasons.

After 11 years in New England, Wilfork spent two seasons with the Houston Texans, but ultimately retired a Patriot with a one-day contract following the 2016 season.

He has remained involved with the team, appearing as honorary captain for the 2018 AFC Championship Game and presenting the Patriots with the Lamar Hunt trophy after his former team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilfork was also present at Super Bowl LIII and helped carry the Lombardi Trophy to the team after it defeated the Los Angeles Rams.