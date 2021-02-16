Some stunning news hit the NFL circuit on Monday when former Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room. Jackson, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL playing for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was just 38 years old.

Police are investigating Jackson's death but say there were no apparent signs of trauma.

Jackson's last NFL season came with the Buccaneers in 2016 and he was one of the league's top wide receivers throughout his career. The three-time Pro Bowler pulled in 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns over the course of his career while finishing with more than 1,000 yards in six different seasons.

After the sobering news broke on Monday, several current and former NFL players memorialized Jackson via social media -- including former teammates Mike Evans, who shared a receivers room with Jackson in Tampa Bay, and Shawne Merriman, who was drafted to the Chargers alongside Jackson in 2005.

The tributes and condolences continued to roll in throughout the day.

The Buccaneers and Chargers also released statements addressing Jackson's passing.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson's sudden passing," the Chargers said in a statement. "Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us. We simply cannot believe he's gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent."

"We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding Vincent Jackson's passing," wrote Buccaneers co-owner Bryan Glazer. "During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family."