Vincent Jackson, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was found dead Monday in Florida. Jackson was 38 years old.

The investigation into Jackson's death is ongoing. A statement was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office after Jackson was found deceased at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Per the sheriff's office, there were no apparent signs of trauma regarding Jackson's death.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community.

"He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

Jackson was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL throughout his career, finishing with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns (16.81 yards per catch). He topped 1,000 yards in six different seasons and earned three Pro Bowl selections. leading the NFL with 19.2 yards per catch in 2012. Jackson led all wide receivers in yards per catch from 2005 to 2016 (minimum 500 receptions).

Jackson is fourth on the Buccaneers' all-time receiving yards list at 4,326 and his 68.7 receiving yards per game is third in franchise history. Jackson owns the Buccaneers record for receiving yards in a game (216) and longest reception in a game (95 yards against the New Orleans Saints in 2012). He's 10th on the Chargers' all-time receiving yards list with 4,754 and tied for eighth in touchdowns with 37. His 17.5 yards per catch is third in franchise history amongst players with more than 250 receptions.

A second round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado, Jackson was the school's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, kick-return yards, punt-return yards, and receiving touchdowns. Jackson retired form the NFL in 2018.