Through 2 Quarters

The Buffalo Bills are flexing their muscles against the New England Patriots, showing why they were favored to win all along. Buffalo is in control with a 27-3 lead over New England.

The Bills have been riding high on the performance of QB Josh Allen, who has passed for two TDs and 172 yards on 16 attempts in addition to picking up 63 yards on the ground.

Buffalo's lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

New England @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: New England 10-7; Buffalo 11-6

What to Know

The New England Patriots will duke it out with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Highmark Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. These two teams have allowed few points on average (New England 17.82, Buffalo 17), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Patriots came up short against the Miami Dolphins last week, falling 33-24. QB Mac Jones had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 144.10.

Meanwhile, the Bills ran circles around the New York Jets last week, and the extra yardage (424 yards vs. 53 yards) paid off. Buffalo enjoyed a cozy 27-10 victory over New York. Buffalo can attribute much of their success to QB Josh Allen, who passed for two TDs and 239 yards on 45 attempts in addition to picking up 63 yards on the ground, and RB Devin Singletary, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, holding the Jets to a paltry 48 yards rushing and 87 yards passing. The defense embarrassed New York's offensive line to sack QB Zach Wilson nine times for a total loss of 82 yards. It was a group effort with seven guys contributing.

The Patriots are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New England ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. As for the Bills, they enter the matchup with only 31 touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Odds

The Bills are a 4.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England have won ten out of their last 14 games against Buffalo.