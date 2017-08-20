WATCH: Deonte Thompson snags missed field goal, returns 109-yard kick-six

Bears special teams showed up in a big way against Arizona

Once Auburn decided to ruin Nick Saban's 2013 season by catching a missed field goal and returning it for a touchdown, any instance of that will forever be known as a kick-six. It might have been the vernacular anyway, but that moment was a sea change. Anyone who saw it live or on television will remember where they were because of the importance for that Iron Bowl.

Deonte Thompson's 109-yard touchdown return on a missed field goal in a Bears-Cardinals preseason game isn't going to register the same amount of importance, but it was still plenty fun and will make more than one highlight reel.

Thompson caught a Cardinals attempt at a field goal that went short and left, proceeded to juke several guys and peeled up the sideline for a score.

It was the same sort of situation -- the Cards were kicking with little time left in a half. Except the Cards have literally nothing to play for here, whereas the Bama-Auburn game was on the final play with Bama going for the win, trying to avoid overtime (I remember thinking I could get home from picking up takeout before overtime started) and Auburn willing to gamble. 

Still, this was a fun play. Thompson made a heck of a play, and if you're him, you like pulling something like that off on a big stage in a big moment, because it can mean a lot for the future. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories