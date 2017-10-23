WATCH: Le'Veon Bell stiff-armed a Bengals defender into oblivion on Sunday

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick tried unsuccessfully to tackle Bell's hand with his face

The Steelers are only as good as Le'Veon Bell and on Sunday against the Bengals, they looked like one of the best teams in the league. Bell finished the afternoon with 134 rushing yards on 35 carries and another 58 yards receiving. But his most memorable play came late in the second quarter when he took a dump-off pass from Ben Roethlisberger and turned what could have been a two or three-yard gain into this 42-yarder, which comes free with a Dre KIrkpatrick stiff-arm into oblivion:

And here's the super slo-mo:

The lesson: Don't try to tackle Bell's hand with your face. 

"That was one of the better stiff-arms of my life," Bell said after the game, via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "I don't know what happened or what came over me on that play."

We'd hate to see what happened to the poor sap who got it worse than Kirkpatrick.

The Steelers cruised to a 29-14 win to move to 5-2 and now have a two-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. The Bengals, who started 0-3 before winning two straight, fell to 2-4.

