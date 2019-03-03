Watch: Montez Sweat sets combine record for DL by running the 40 faster than Odell Beckham
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat blazed through the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds
The 2019 Draft class is absolutely lighting up the NFL combine.
If you thought Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf was going to be the star of the show after his ridiculous display on Saturday, well, you may want to start re-thinking that. Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat set a combine record on Sunday, running the 40-yard dash in the fastest time in modern history for a defensive lineman: 4.41 seconds.
Sweat ran so quickly, in fact, that he actually did the 40 in less time than such luminaries as Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, and Antonio Brown.
As our Will Brinson noted, when you look at the list of the best 40 times from this year's combine, one of these things is not like the others: Sweat is the only non-wide receiver or running back on the list.
Sweat is 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, and after racking up 30.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks over the past two seasons at Mississippi State and following it with this combine performance, he is likely a lock to hear his named called during the first round in late April.
