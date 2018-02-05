WATCH: Nick Foles's first career catch is a trick-play TD on fourth down in Super Bowl
Doug Pederson is holding nothing back in the biggest game of his life
MINNEAPOLIS -- You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts.
Super Bowl LII is officially off the chains, with multiple missed extra points and trick plays from both teams. The Patriots got it started by having Danny Amendola throw a pass to Tom Brady (it was incomplete), but the Eagles would not be outdone.
Doug Pederson is aggressive, but his decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line wasn't your average move. Pederson doubled down on the aggression by deciding to run a play that featured Corey Clement in shotgun, letting him run left, pitch to Trey Burton, who promptly lobbed it to quarterback Nick Foles for the Eagles score.
After a Jake Elliott extra point (and these have been hard to come by in this game), the Eagles led 22-12 and everyone in the stadium was stunned.
Not only did Pederson pass up points, but he passed up trying to score with his offensive line and rushing attack, instead trusting his quarterback to catch a ball in the end zone in the freaking Super Bowl.
Foles isn't exactly experienced in receptions either: this was his first career catch. Pretty good time to record it.
He also became the first player in NFL history to throw and catch a pass in a Super Bowl.
The entire first half was a shootout -- we got nearly 700 yards of total offense between the Pats and the Eagles, with multiple missed kicks and four different players attempting a pass.
We'll see what happens in the second half, but the first half certainly swung on plays that didn't involve Foles and Brady doing what they do best: passing the ball.
