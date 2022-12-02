Deshaun Watson will returns from his suspension with a new team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday. He'll do so against the team that traded him away, the Houston Texans. Watson hasn't played in a competitive football game since 2020, and it's unclear how effective he'll immediately be. He'll have ample opportunity to find his sea legs since the Texans allow 385 yards of offense per game, the fourth-worst mark in the league. The lion's share of that damage has come on the ground, as Houston has the worst run defense in the league, but Watson will have tailback Nick Chubb to lean on while he acclimates to NFL action. The Browns are seven-point favorites in the Week 13 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 13 NFL lines should you target with your Week 13 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top Week 13 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) to cover against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins haven't played an away game since Week 9 in Chicago. Since then, they've had two games at home with their bye week sandwiched between. Flying across the country to the West Coast is never ideal to begin with, but that's particularly the case when the trip involves playing a team as strong as the 49ers.

San Francisco has the stingiest defense in the league in terms of yards allowed per game. The Dolphins will need quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense to be at their best after the long flight to Santa Clara. That is one reason the 49ers are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a pair of underdogs that are projected to win outright.

