Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has joined the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $11 million deal. Brown dealt with injuries the last two years while on the Arizona Cardinals, but as long as he stays healthy, he can be a difference-maker on the team.

When the news broke that the WR was joining the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted three muscle emojis, seemingly expressing his excitement for the signing.

Mahomes was one of the main reasons Brown wanted to land in K.C. As one of, if not the best quarterback in the league right now, it is no surprise that wide receivers are hoping to catch passes from the three-time Super Bowl champion. Beyond Mahomes, it was the consistent winning that the Chiefs have done, along with head coach Andy Reid, that sealed the deal for Hollywood.

Brown has played in just three playoff games in his career. Comparatively, Mahomes and the Chiefs have played in four Super Bowls, winning three.

"Pat was a big part of it, being able to play with Pat, coach Reid, a winning culture," Brown said (via team transcript). "The offense I felt like I could come in and I could help, I could fit in. All those things played a part, they were strong on me so there was mutual interest, that is very appealing."

Brown had high praise for No. 15 and noticed some similarities they have.

"From the outside looking in, he seems like a guy that is very passionate, and I'm a very passionate person," Brown said of Mahomes. "He wants to win, [he'll] do everything necessary to win. That's somebody you want to play with, you want to play with someone who will bring the best out of you, that's going to push your game to the next level. I feel like he's definitely one of those types of guys."

"The arm talent, the deep arm talent -- it speaks for itself," Brown added. "What can't he do?"

Observing Mahomes as an outsider, Brown noticed just how much the QB pushes to win games.

"He can extend plays, whatever he has to do to win a game, I feel like I've watched him do it. From making those big plays to methodically moving down the field to using his feet to playing injured. Those are all qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for."

Mahomes returned the compliments and noted that the two have already talked. He predicted there would be "a lot of throwing sessions" in their future.

"He just brings a ton of dynamic playmaking ability and I think just being able to add a guy like that who's ready to come in and work and be hungry," Mahomes said.

The Super Bowl MVP has his eyes on the prize for 2024, saying, "We're going to try to go back to that Super Bowl again."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While the Chiefs were able to end the season holding the Lombardi Trophy, their year was far from perfect. In 2023, their receivers had a league high in drops (28) and drop rate (12%), according to SportRadar.

Adding Brown could certainly help their receiver core have a more solid year. Brown struggled the past two years in Arizona, but having a future Hall of Fame quarterback could change that and bring his play back to where it was earlier in his career.

The 26-year-old had career lows in receptions (51) and yards (574) and finished with four touchdowns last season. In two years with the Cardinals, he missed eight games and had 118 receptions, 1,283 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 26 total games.

With the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him No. 25 overall in 2019, he had 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 games over the span of three years. In 2021, he had career highs in catches (91) and receiving yards (1,008) and finished with six receiving touchdowns.