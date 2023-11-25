The New York Jets' 2023 season is slipping, as the team lost their fourth straight game Friday -- a 34-13 blowout to the rival Miami Dolphins. Head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle, but the QB swap didn't spark the offense like many hoped it would.

Boyle completed 27 of 38 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions vs. Miami, including a 99-yard pick six on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. The Jets' lone offensive touchdown in Week 12 came in garbage time with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, while they picked up just 159 yards of total offense.

Despite Boyle's struggles, Saleh told reporters Saturday that the journeyman will get another chance in Week 13 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

"Yeah, we're giving Timmy a chance to roll again next week," Saleh said, via ESPN.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Boyle, who turned 29 in October, hadn't started a game since 2021, when he was with the Detroit Lions. Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky, Boyle has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Lions, Chicago Bears and Jets.

Now 4-7, the Jets find themselves as the No. 14 seed in the AFC and holders of a top-10 draft pick entering Sunday. Something has to change, and fans hope that change will come in the form of Aaron Rodgers, who is working back from a torn Achilles suffered in September. Rodgers recently said he was targeting a mid-December return, and Fox Sports reported that Rodgers wants to play regardless of the team's place in the playoff picture. However, Saleh said the Jets need that "doctor's note" where Rodgers is officially cleared before he can practice, per ESPN.