Aaron Rodgers has apparently had a change of heart. While he initially wasn't going to try to return this season if the Jets weren't in playoff contention, Rodgers changed his thinking over the past week and is working toward playing again this season regardless of the team's record, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

While they are still technically in the mix, the Jets are currently a long shot to make the playoffs after dropping their last three games to fall to 4-6. New York fell to the Bills this past Sunday and will open a three-game home stand on Black Friday against the Dolphins.

When they host Miami, Tim Boyle will become the third Jets' quarterback to start a game for Gang Green this season. The six-year veteran will replace Zach Wilson, who completed just 55.6 percent of his throws over the last two games.

Rodgers recently said that he was targeting a mid-December return to the Jets after suffering a serious Achilles injury in Week 1. Now, the Jets' quarterback is hoping to resuming practicing as early as Dec. 2, according to Glazer.

Rodgers recently sent the Jets footage of him working out and the video "blew their minds," according to the report. He also informed the team of his plans to hopefully begin practicing next week.

The four-time league MVP has been vocal about his desire to play again this season. While his injury is typically season-ending, Rodgers has been motivated to defy the odds while ending the season on his terms.

"I'm gonna be back there full time real soon," Rodgers recently said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "The plan has been, once we got to Thanksgiving, was to be back there full time."