Russell Wilson's career accolades -- Super Bowl XLVIII champion, nine-time Pro Bowler, Seattle Seahawks all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns and the second-most passing touchdowns (334) in a player's first 12 seasons behind only Peyton Manning (366) -- certainly deserve respect.

However, the Denver Broncos did just the opposite to Wilson only two years into what was contractually supposed to be a seven-year partnership, cutting him before he ever played a snap on the five-year, $245 million contract extension they signed him to back in 2022. His release forced the Broncos to eat an NFL record $85 million salary cap dead money hit, something Denver was willing to do anyways to get him out of their building.

Wilson has since turned the page and signed a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise known for stability. Head coach Mike Tomlin has led the team since 2007 and has never had a losing season, setting an NFL record for the most consecutive seasons as a head coach without a losing season. Like Wilson, Tomlin has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances and won one.

"To play 13 years in the NFL has been a dream come true," Wilson said via Essence. "To be able to play for Mike Tomlin; to stand side by side with him and try to accomplish all the goals that I want to accomplish with the Steelers organization, and what that represents for the NFL, is one of the greatest gifts in the world."

While the team did also bring in 2021 first-round pick quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears, Wilson is expected to begin the season as the starter, providing him a chance to regain the respect his decade in Seattle earned him.