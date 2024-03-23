Daniel Jones may be the starting quarterback of the New York Giants in 2024, yet the former franchise quarterback is on a short leash. Just a year after Jones landed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants, the franchise is considering a quarterback at No. 6 overall, per ESPN.

The Giants aren't considering moving on from Jones because of performance, but an injury history that has plagued him since he got to New York. Two neck injuries and a torn ACL in the last three years have limited Jones to just 33 out of 50 games. Jones missed two games with a high ankle sprain in his rookie year, while hamstring and ankle injuries caused him to miss two games in 2020.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 67.5 YDs 909 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.68 View Profile

New York has scouted and talked to the top-six quarterbacks already, bringing in Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy in for a top-30 visit. The Giants didn't get excellent results from Jones in the first year of his deal, either, as Jones completed 67.5% of his passes for 909 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions for a 70.5 rating, a year that was cut short with a torn ACL.

The Giants have the No. 6 pick, so it's possible they can land one of the top quarterbacks -- even if Caleb Williams and two others go 1-2-3. Whatever team selects Marvin Harrison Jr. increases the Giants' chances of getting a quarterback at No. 6 overall, should they choose to go that route. New York is also looking at wide receiver, too, so maybe Harrison is a possibility if a team trades up ahead of them to draft a quarterback.

The Giants appear content with either sitting at No. 6 or moving back. They certainly won't reach for a quarterback, even if they appear to be starting the process of moving on from Jones.

New York can save $19.395 million by releasing Jones next offseason, only eating $22.21 million in dead money (which would be the third year of the deal). The Giants have an out in the Jones contract, and appear willing to use that option next offseason.