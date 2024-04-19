Zach Wilson's tenure with the New York Jets appears to be in its final chapter after three tumultuous seasons. Earlier this offseason, the club allowed the quarterback to seek a trade and as he continues to search for his next destination in the league, the quarterback is skipping voluntary workouts, according to ESPN.

The 24-year-old Wilson isn't likely to have a robust market, even three years removed from going No. 2 overall in the draft. When asked Friday about a pending Wilson trade, general manager Joe Douglas noted that he has had discussions with teams, but said "There's just no news to report on that."

Jets owner Woody Johnson called Wilson a "valuable upset" at last month's NFL's Annual League Meeting, and said that they won't just release him, via SNY. That means there's at least a small chance Wilson could be on the roster in 2024. Johnson also said Wilson needs to be in a situation where he can "observe for a while." Ultimately, he still believes Wilson can reach his potential in the NFL.

"He's got the skill. He can do everything," Johnson said. "There's a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall."

So where, exactly, could Wilson end up? Here are some potential landing spots:

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 60.1 YDs 2271 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.17 View Profile

Wilson was unfairly compared to Patrick Mahomes coming out of BYU, but there wouldn't be a better mentor for the physically gifted youngster. K.C. hasn't yet developed a long-term backup for Mahomes, and currently has Ian Book and Chris Oladokun listed behind the best quarterback in the game. Wilson would surely embrace the chance to learn under Andy Reid, an offensive mind who could help the former top pick reach his potential.

If there's one ideal landing spot for an NFL quarterback, it's probably in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have their new franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy and signed Joshua Dobbs to the room which already includes Brandon Allen, but that doesn't mean San Francisco is 100% done looking at quarterbacks. As we said, Wilson does have potential. He just needs some help in his development.

Yes, maybe Mike LaFleur and Wilson weren't best buddies during their time together in New York. In fact, The Athletic argued it's a reason why Wilson won't be a Ram in 2024, but I'm not so sure. SI.com reported that LaFleur would be "very open" to a potential reunion. Really, it's up to Sean McVay and Les Snead.

Few teams have embraced the QB restoration project quite like the Rams in recent years, taking in-season swings on Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz in successive years. While Matthew Stafford is entrenched as the starter after a resurgent 2023, L.A. could once again use a younger developmental option, even with the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo.