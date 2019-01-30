2019 NHL Trade Deadline: 13 key players who could be moved, including Panarin, Simmonds and Bobrovsky

Artemi Panarin Columbus Blue Jackets LW

Columbus obviously want to keep Panarin, who is an elite offensive talent, but the winger is on the final year of his contract and doesn't seem too interested in sticking around beyond this season. He said he's not even willing to discuss his future with the team until after this season, which means the Blue Jackets face a significant risk of losing him for nothing if they don't trade him at the deadline. But any team potentially trading for Panarin also has to be aware of the risk that he could walk this summer, and he's reportedly looking to play in a major market or in a "destination" city.

Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus Blue Jackets G

The two-time Vezina winner is on the final year of his current deal ($7.425m AAV) and is unlikely to sign an extension with the Blue Jackets . Columbus initially said it wanted to keep the 30-year-old for another playoff run this season, but he's having a down year in net and has created some off-ice drama lately. With that in mind, there's a possibility the Jackets may change their mind and look to turn him into some assets they'll be able to retain beyond this season. He has a no-trade clause so he would have to approve any deal shipping him out of town.

Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia Flyers RW

Simmonds, 30, is a very appealing rental option for teams that need help up front. The veteran winger brings a rare mix of high-end skill (averaging around 27 goals per season over the past eight years) and formidable grit. He also comes at a very affordable $3.975 cap hit for the remainder of this season before becoming a free agent this summer. The Flyers were always unlikely to keep him but their struggles this year have all but ensured that Simmonds will get moved before the deadline. He has a modified NTC so he'd be able to submit a list of teams he'd be willing to go to.

Matt Duchene Ottawa Senators C

The Senators still have interest in keeping Duchene but it remains possible that he gets traded if both sides fail to make significant progress on the framework of an extension. Duchene, 28, is on pace for a career year and is producing at over a point-per-game clip for a bad Sens team. He'd be one of the biggest prizes of this year's free agent class, so a rebuilding Ottawa club may not be willing to shell out the money required to keep him around. If not, there will be no shortage of suitors on the trade market and the Sens should look to flip him for futures.

Mark Stone Ottawa Senators RW

Much like Duchene, Stone is a piece that Ottawa would like to keep but the price may ultimately be more than they Senators are willing to spend. The talented two-way forward, who could be a Selke favorite this year, is in the final year of his current deal and is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. Losing him for nothing would be extremely tough pill to swallow, so a lack of progress on an extension could convince the Sens that their safest bet is to deal him at the deadline.

Dougie Hamilton Carolina Hurricanes D

The Hurricanes don't necessarily *need* to trade Hamilton -- he's a talented young defenseman who is under contract at a reasonable price point ($5.75m AAV) for two more seasons beyond this one -- but it could make sense in the right deal. The Hurricanes need scoring help up front and they've got a surplus of right-shot defensemen, so Hamilton might be someone who is available in an attractive player-for-player type swap.

Brayden Schenn St. Louis Blues C

After a career 70-point year in St. Louis last season, Schenn has struggled on a Blues team that has failed to meet expectations. If they're looking to shake things up at the deadline, Schenn could be a guy that gets plenty of interest. He's a talented playmaker that can play center or wing and has a year of control beyond this season at $5.125m AAV. He's an attractive option for any team that needs to bolster depth and add secondary scoring.

Kevin Hayes New York Rangers C

Due to his expiring contract and the rebuilding status of the Rangers , it was expected that Hayes would be deadline bait this year. He's not someone who is going to completely light a scoresheet on fire but he's a solid two-way player and penalty killer. He'd make a very nice secondary rental to contending team in the market for depth down the stretch. Same with Mats Zuccarello .

Gustav Nyquist Detroit Red Wings RW

Nyquist, 29, is on the final year of his deal and the Red Wings may have interest in holding onto him, but they've also got a pretty decent number of young top-six forwards to fall back on. Nyquist is having a career year in terms of point production and would be an appealing add for teams in need of scoring help, so it's certainly possible that Detroit could be persuaded to let him go.

Jimmy Howard Detroit Red Wings G

The Red Wings like Howard and Howard likes the Red Wings, but the team isn't going anywhere this year and he's on the final year of his current deal. The veteran goaltender has been surprisingly strong for Detroit this year and there are a number of contenders who could be looking to make a goalie upgrade, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Wings tried to loan him out for half a season before attempting to re-sign him this summer.

Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim Ducks RW

Anaheim has been extremely active in the trade market as it tries to reverse its struggles this year and Silfverberg could be the next to go. The 28-year-old winger is on the final year of his deal ($3.75m AAV) and there's been conflicting reports about whether the Ducks want to keep him or trade him, but considering how busy they've been it's hard to rule out a deal. He's got a a solid scoring touch and would provide a depth boost.

Micheal Ferland Carolina Hurricanes LW

Ferland, 26, is a pending UFA but there's apparently mutual interest in him sticking in Carolina beyond this year, which makes sense considering he's tied for second on the team in goals (13) and the Canes need to keep/add scoring options rather than get rid of them. However, his name has already been linked to several teams in early rumors and where there's smoke there's often fire.

Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton Oilers RW