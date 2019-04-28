2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sunday schedule, scores as Hurricanes go up 2-0 over Islanders

We've got another solid day of Stanley Cup Playoffs action on Sunday with a two-game slate that includes an afternoon matinee and a nightcap. Can we make it eight straight days with at least one game going to overtime? We'll see!

First up, the New York Islanders hosted the Carolina Hurricanes and looked to bounce back from a Game 1 loss to the Canes in overtime, but things only got worse for the Isles. New York ended up on the wrong side of another defensive battle when the Hurricanes scored two third period goals to take home a 2-1 victory and a two-game series lead heading back to Carolina.

Later on, the Colorado Avalanche will look to pull even with the Sharks in San Jose. The Avs came out with a solid start in Game 1, but they fell apart as the Sharks' depth got stronger as the game went on. San Jose scored the last four goals of the game to take the 5-2 win on home ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs for Sunday, April 28

Game 2: FINAL - Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (CAR leads, 2-0) [Box score]

Game 2: Avalanche vs. Sharks, 7:30 p.m. (SJS leads, 1-0) - TV: NBCSN [Preview]

Hurricanes surge in third

With only two goals through the first five periods and change in this series, the Hurricanes came out of the gate blazing in the third period and matched that total. It took Carolina just 65 seconds to put two on the board and take a lead against the Isles. First, it was Warren Foegele scoring his fifth goal of the playoffs just 17 seconds into the frame.

Then, just 48 seconds later, Nino Niederreiter provided what would prove to be the game-winning goal with an absolutely sick redirect in front of the Islanders net.

The 2-1 scoreline would hold for the remainder of the period, giving the Hurricanes the win and a 2-0 lead in the series. As such, they take two straight on the road to open this second round and will be heading home with a solid chance to make quick work of New York.

Goals remain at a premium

If you're a fan of goals and high-scoring games, well, this series is not for you. After a 1-0 scoreline in Game 1, we've got another 1-0 game through 40 minutes in Game 2. The Islanders almost doubled their lead at the end of the second period but a would-be goal was waved off due to it being kicked in.

It's probably the right call, but to score with your skate from that angle is impressive nonetheless. If that's against the rules, maybe we should consider revising the rules. Very fun to watch!

In any case, we've got another defensive battle heading into the final 20 minutes.

Islanders get on the board first

The Isles have shifted Mat Barzal to their top power play unit and, what do you know, he's on the board. Barzal picked up his first postseason goal (and the Isles' first of this series) when he opened the scoring on the man advantage in the first period of Sunday's game in New York. It wasn't as beautiful as he likely envisioned -- he banked it off the stick of Carolina defenseman Jacob Slavin -- but it counts all the same. After getting shutout in Game 1, the Islanders will take them any way they can get 'em.