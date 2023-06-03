The 2023 Stanley Cup Final gets underway Saturday as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 1. Vegas earned the right to play for the Cup for the second time in franchise history by defeating Dallas in the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights, who lost in five games to Washington in the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural 2017-18 season, outscored the Stars 21-12 in their six-game victory. Florida also has reached the championship round for the second time in its history after sweeping Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers, who were dispatched in four games by Colorado in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final, have won 11 of 12 games since being down 3-1 to Boston in the first round of these playoffs.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers money line: Golden Knights -140, Panthers +118

Golden Knights vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knights vs. Panthers puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+196)

VEG: The Golden Knights are the eighth team in NHL history to reach the Final at least twice in its first six seasons

FLA: The Panthers have won eight straight road games since losing their first-round opener in Boston

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas' offense has been tremendous at even strength during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring 51 of its league-high 62 goals at either 5-on-5 or 4-on-4. Conversely, the Panthers have netted only 32 of their 50 overall tallies at even strength. William Karlsson, who has set the franchise record for most goals in one postseason with 10, and Jonathan Marchessault both have scored nine times at even strength while Chandler Stephenson has recorded seven such goals.

Jack Eichel is tied for fourth in scoring with 18 points during his first postseason while Marchessault has notched 17 as he enters the Stanley Cup Final with a five-game streak during which he has collected four goals and three assists. The 32-year-old Marchessault, who has registered 15 of his points over the team's last 10 games, and Karlsson are among the six remaining members of the Golden Knights squad that reached the Final in 2018. Vegas also has six players that have won a Cup with other clubs -- including Alec Martinez, Phil Kessel and Jonathan Quick, who have captured two championships apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can win

Florida has had a tendency to keep things close this postseason, especially of late as each of its last eight games have been decided by one goal. The Panthers won seven of those contests and are 9-1 overall in one-goal games during these playoffs, including 6-0 in overtime affairs. The club also has tightened up defensively since the first round, allowing fewer than three goals in eight of its last nine contests.

Matthew Tkachuk ranks second in the league with a franchise playoff-record 21 points and is tied for first with four game-winning goals, with three coming in overtime. The 25-year-old left wing netted four tallies in the four-game sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, three of which were game-winners. Since replacing Alex Lyon as Florida's starting goaltender in Game 4 of its first-round series, two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky has gone 11-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and his first career postseason shutout. See which team to pick here.

