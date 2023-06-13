The Vegas Golden Knights look to capture the first championship in their six-season history when they host the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural 2017-18 campaign but lost to Washington in five games. Florida, which was swept by Colorado in 1996, posted the first Stanley Cup Final victory in franchise history last Thursday but dropped a 3-2 decision two days later to fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Opening faceoff at T-Mobile Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Vegas is the -178 favorite in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Golden Knights picks, be sure to check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model seeks the best values on the money line, puck line and total.

Now, the model has its sights on Golden Knights vs. Panthers and just locked in its picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NHL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:

Golden Knights vs. Panthers money line: Vegas -178, Florida +150

Golden Knights vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knights vs. Panthers puck line: Vegas -1.5 (+150)

VGK: The Golden Knights are 15-0 this postseason when scoring at least three goals

FLA: The Panthers are 7-8 all-time when facing elimination in the playoffs

Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas has received offensive contributions from nearly all 18 skaters who have appeared in the Stanley Cup Final, with 11 different players scoring a goal and five others notching an assist. After recording only two assists in his first seven games this postseason, Jonathan Marchessault has been on fire, amassing 22 of his league-leading 24 points over his last 14 contests. The 32-year-old right wing is riding a nine-game point streak during which he has posted eight goals and six assists.

Marchessault has netted a playoff-best 13 tallies, four of which have come in this series. Mark Stone has landed on the scoresheet in every game against the Panthers, scoring two goals and setting up four others. The 31-year-old is third on the Golden Knights with 21 points this postseason and has done most of his damage at home, where he has registered seven goals and eight assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can win

If Matthew Tkachuk is able to lace up his skates and hit the ice for Game 5, Florida will have an opportunity to extend the series. The 25-year-old left wing is dealing with an undisclosed injury and missed practice on Monday, leaving his availability in question. But Tkachuk has had a sensational postseason thus far as he shares the league lead with 24 points and is tied for third with 11 goals - four of which have been game-winners.

The Panthers are hoping Aleksander Barkov can come up with a performance similar to the one he had in Game 4. The 27-year-old Finnish captain recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday after failing to notch a point over the first three games of the series. Defenseman Brandon Montour also seems to have broken out of his funk, registering two goals and an assist in his last two contests after enduring a 10-game point drought. See which team to pick here.

How to make Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 6.2 goals. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.