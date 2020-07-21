Watch Now: Top Wagering Trends: Best NHL Wager To Make Now ( 1:34 )

The NHL announced the finalists for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the league's most valuable player, on Tuesday. Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin are the three players in the running for the award. The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

In the regular season, Draisaitl led the NHL with 110 points, 43 goals and 67 assists. He earned the nomination after being first in points per game with 1.55. The 24-year-old tied Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak for first in the game-winning goals category with 10. Draisaitl came in second in power-play goals (16), had 33 multi-point games and at least one point in 56 games before the the regular season was shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is also nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league's most outstanding player, as voted on by the players.

MacKinnon had 93 points -- 35 goals and 58 assists -- this season, which was good for fifth in the league. He had 29 multi-point games and at least one point in 53 games. The forward was nominated for this award in the 2017-18 season and came in second to New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall. He helped lead his team to the second-best record in the Western Conference, extending their season to the Stanley Cup Qualifiers where they'll play in the round-robin round.

This season MacKinnon is also nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best combines sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Panarin tied Pastrnak for third points in the league, coming in with 95 in the 69 games played. He was first in his position in plus/minus (plus-36) and led the league in even-strength points with 71. The 28-year-old had 28 multi-point games and 54 games with at least one point. He, like Draisaitl, is also nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award.

The Hart Trophy was established in the 1923-24 season. Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov was awarded the trophy last season.