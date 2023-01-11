Most of the 2023 NHL All-Star rosters have been announced, but we now know which coaches will be behind the benches for the festivities in Sunrise, Fla.

On Wednesday, the NHL announced that Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will represent the Atlantic Division, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour will represent the Metropolitan Division, Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer will represent the Central Division, and Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will represent the Pacific Division.

Each of those teams is leading its respective division, and they are guaranteed to have the highest points percentage at the end of the day on Wednesday, which is the criteria for selecting All-Star coaches.

Three of the coaches selected are in their first year on the job, and they have some interesting connections to one another. Montgomery replaced Cassidy in Boston, and Cassidy replaced DeBoer in Vegas. Montgomery has also coached the Stars, which is where DeBoer is now.

The exception is Brind'Amour, who has spent all six years of his coaching career with the Hurricanes.

Last week, the NHL announced partial rosters for each All-Star team. The fan vote will add two more skaters and a goaltender to each team prior to All-Star weekend at FLA Live Arena.

The All-Star festivities are slated to begin with the skills competition at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 3. The All-Star Game will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.