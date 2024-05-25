The New York Rangers were able tie up the Eastern Conference Final series with a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Friday.

With 5:59 remaining in overtime, Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow was able to bat the puck out of midair, and got the puck back to snap a shot past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrobsky.

Meanwhile, Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin had a tremendous performance in the crease as he stopped 25 of the 26 shots that he faced on the night.

The Rangers certainly got off on the right foot in Game 2 as they found the back of the net just 4:12 into the game. Rangers star Artemi Panarin brought the puck into the offensive zone and flipped it over to Vincent Trocheck. After Trocheck's pass was broken up, defenseman Adam Fox was able to secure the puck, and slid it over to a wide-open Trocheck for the tap-in goal in front.

The Panthers were able to tie the game late in the first period. Winger Carter Verhaeghe made his way into the slot and sent an on-ice shot past Shesterkin. Forward Evan Rodrigues provided a screen in front to make Verhaeghe's goal possible.

Below is how you can follow both conference finals series, along with updating results and scores from each game. Bookmark this page for the duration of the playoff run to stay up to date with everything on the ice.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference Final

(1) New York Rangers vs. (1) Florida Panthers

Game 1 -- Panthers 3, Rangers 0 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers at Panthers: Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. | TV: ABC

Game 4 -- Rangers at Panthers: Tuesday, May 28, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

*Game 5 -- Panthers at Rangers: Thursday, May 30, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

*Game 6 -- Rangers at Panthers: Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. | TV: ABC

*Game 7 -- Panthers at Rangers: Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Western Conference Final

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Oilers 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers at Stars: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 3 -- Stars at Oilers: Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Game 4 -- Stars at Oilers: Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

*Game 5 -- Oilers at Stars: Friday, May 31, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 6 -- Stars at Oilers: Sunday, June 2, TBD | TV: TNT

*Game 7 -- Oilers at Stars: Tuesday, June 4, TBD | TV: TNT

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2 -- Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5 -- Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Rangers 5, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1 -- Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3 -- Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4 -- Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Bruins 2, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 6 -- Panthers 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1 -- Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3 -- Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4 -- Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5 -- Avalanche 5, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 6 -- Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (2OT) | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1 -- Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2 -- Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 -- Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap

Game 5 -- Canucks 3, Oilers 2 | Recap

Game 6 -- Oilers 5, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 7 -- Oilers 3, Canucks 2 | Recap