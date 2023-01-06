The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is only a month away, and on Thursday fans got their first glimpse at who'll take part as the league announced its initial All-Star rosters for all four divisional teams. Initial rosters for the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisional teams were revealed during the first intermission of the game between the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Central and Pacific rosters came out during the second intermission.

A total of eight players have been selected to each team's initial roster, but three more are coming thanks to the NHL's new voting format. Fans are now responsible for adding two skaters and one goalie to each squad through an online vote that starts at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and runs through Jan. 17. Additionally, fans can vote through Twitter -- by tweeting the hashtag "#NHLAllStar Vote" followed by a players' full name or their Twitter handle -- for the first time ever from Jan. 12 -14.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena.

Here's a look at the initial All-Star rosters:

Atlantic Division

Forwards

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltenders

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Metropolitan Division

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Goaltenders

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Central Division

Forwards

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Defensemen

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Goaltenders

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

Forwards

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Defensemen

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Goaltenders

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights