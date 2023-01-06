The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is only a month away, and on Thursday fans got their first glimpse at who'll take part as the league announced its initial All-Star rosters for all four divisional teams. Initial rosters for the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisional teams were revealed during the first intermission of the game between the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Central and Pacific rosters came out during the second intermission.
A total of eight players have been selected to each team's initial roster, but three more are coming thanks to the NHL's new voting format. Fans are now responsible for adding two skaters and one goalie to each squad through an online vote that starts at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and runs through Jan. 17. Additionally, fans can vote through Twitter -- by tweeting the hashtag "#NHLAllStar Vote" followed by a players' full name or their Twitter handle -- for the first time ever from Jan. 12 -14.
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena.
Here's a look at the initial All-Star rosters:
Atlantic Division
Forwards
Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltenders
Metropolitan Division
Forwards
Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes
Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Goaltenders
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Central Division
Forwards
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Defensemen
Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Goaltenders
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Pacific Division
Forwards
Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks
Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings
Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Defensemen
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Goaltenders