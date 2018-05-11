NHL Playoffs 2018: Ranking the four remaining playoff teams based on second-round performance

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is in the books and just four teams remain.

The matchups are set for the conference finals, and we've got two intriguing matchups in store. But before the third round gets underway on Friday night, let's take a minute to take evaluate where each team stands after their second series of the playoffs.

Which teams were the most impressive in Round 2? Which ones are just lucky to be moving on?

Regardless of where a team may fall on this list, it's important to recognize that even getting to the conference final means they've had a pretty special run. (Especially if you're the Capitals!) They all found a way to get to the final four, and each new series presents an opportunity for a team to push the reset button and work on the things that may not have been exemplary in the previous round.

Here are the rankings: