Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday games, scores, live updates for Blues vs. Stars
We've got you covered with details, previews and highlights from Saturday's NHL postseason action
After a Friday night headlined by the San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton-led explosion and the Carolina Hurricanes' defensive showcase against the New York Islanders, it's time for another round of Game 2 action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
First up are the St. Louis Blues, who will again host the Dallas Stars after taking a 1-0 series lead earlier in the week. The Blues came out hot in their first second-round appearance, holding onto victory thanks to some late Vladimir Tarasenko heroics. But Dallas figures to put up another fight after trading goals and clawing its way back into Game 1 against Jordan Binnington.
Capping off Saturday's action will be the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, who took their first go-round to overtime. Fresh off a Game 7 thriller against their rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins carried their momentum into the start of the second round but needed late-game magic to edge the Blue Jackets. Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle have been vital to Boston's postseason thus far, and they could once again be central factors in Game 2 against Columbus, which upset the Tampa Bay Lightning to start the playoffs.
Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports as we provide updates for both series on Saturday.
Note: Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Stanley Cup Playoffs for Saturday, April 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Friday updates
We've got you covered with all the details, highlights and updates from the latest NHL act...
-
NHL DFS lineups, picks for April 27
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
NHL Playoffs: Thursday recap
The Blue Jackets suffered their first loss of the playoffs on Thursday
-
Officials admitted to poor call vs. VGK
The call ultimately cost the Golden Knights the game -- well that and giving up four goals...
-
NHL Playoffs Round 2 series rankings
Round 2 could have more surprises in store