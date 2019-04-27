Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday games, scores, live updates for Blues vs. Stars

After a Friday night headlined by the San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton-led explosion and the Carolina Hurricanes' defensive showcase against the New York Islanders, it's time for another round of Game 2 action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

First up are the St. Louis Blues, who will again host the Dallas Stars after taking a 1-0 series lead earlier in the week. The Blues came out hot in their first second-round appearance, holding onto victory thanks to some late Vladimir Tarasenko heroics. But Dallas figures to put up another fight after trading goals and clawing its way back into Game 1 against Jordan Binnington.

Capping off Saturday's action will be the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, who took their first go-round to overtime. Fresh off a Game 7 thriller against their rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins carried their momentum into the start of the second round but needed late-game magic to edge the Blue Jackets. Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle have been vital to Boston's postseason thus far, and they could once again be central factors in Game 2 against Columbus, which upset the Tampa Bay Lightning to start the playoffs.

Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports as we provide updates for both series on Saturday.

Note: Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Stanley Cup Playoffs for Saturday, April 27