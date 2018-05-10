Russia 2018 World Cup schedule: Complete fixture, dates, start times, TV channels, live stream info
The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. For 32 days, the greatest soccer players on the planet will take center stage in Russia. The tournament returns to Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines heading into the cup. Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements? It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title. What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title?
The hosts will get the party underway on June 14 against Saudi Arabia, and on July 15 a new world champion will be crowned.
Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish. You can stream all World Cup games in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find the cups complete schedule, scores and TV listings:
- When: June 14-July15
- English-speaking TV: Fox or Fox Sports 1
- Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo or NBC Universo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
|Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
|Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay
8 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
FS1
Morocco vs. Iran
11 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
Portugal vs. Spain
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
|Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia
6 a.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
Argentina vs. Iceland
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Peru vs. Denmark
12 p.m. ET
Saransk
FS1
Croatia vs. Nigeria
3 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
FS1
|Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia
8 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Germany vs. Mexico
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
FS1
|Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea
8 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Belgium vs. Panama
11 a.m. ET
Sochi
FS1
Tunisia vs. England
2 p.m. ET
Volgograd
FS1
|Tuesday, June 19
Poland vs. Senegal
8 a.m. ET
Moscow
FS1
Colombia vs. Japan
11 a.m. ET
Saransk
Fox
Russia vs. Egypt
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco
8 a.m. ET
Moscow
FS1
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia
11 a.m. ET
Rostov
Fox
Iran vs. Spain
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
Fox
|Thursday, June 21
France vs. Peru
8 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
FS1
Denmark vs. Australia
11 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Argentina vs. Croatia
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox
|Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica
8 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
FS1
Nigeria vs. Iceland
11 a.m. ET
Volgograd
Fox
Serbia vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
Fox
|Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia
8 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
Germany vs. Sweden
11 a.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
South Korea vs. Mexico
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox
|Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama
8 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Japan vs. Senegal
11 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
Fox
Poland vs. Colombia
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
Fox
|Monday, June 25
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt
10 a.m. ET
Volgograd
Fox/FS1
Uruguay vs. Russia
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox/FS1
Iran vs. Portugal
2 p.m. ET
Saransk
Fox/FS1
Spain vs. Morocco
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
Fox/FS1
|Tuesday, June 26
Australia vs. Peru
10 a.m. ET
Sochi
Fox/FS1
Denmark vs. France
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox/FS1
Iceland vs. Croatia
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
Nigeria vs. Argentina
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox/FS1
|Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
Fox/FS1
Mexico vs. Sweden
10 a.m. ET
Yekaterinburg
Fox/FS1
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox/FS1
Serbia vs. Brazil
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox/FS1
|Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland
10 a.m. ET
Volgograd
Fox/FS1
Senegal vs. Colombia
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox/FS1
England vs. Belgium
2 p.m. ET
Kaliningrad
Fox/FS1
Panama vs. Tunisia
2 p.m. ET
Saransk
Fox/FS1
|Saturday, June 30
Round of 16: Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Kazan
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox/FS1
|Sunday, July 1
Round of 16: Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
Fox/FS1
|Monday, July 2
Round of 16: Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
|Tuesday, July 3
Round of 16: Match 55 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up)
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox/FS1
Round of 16: Match 56 (Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up)
2 p.m. ET
Rostov
Fox/FS1
|Friday, July 6
Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)
10 a.m. ET
Nizhny Novgorod
FS1
Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Kazan
FS1
|Saturday, July 7
Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner)
10 a.m. ET
Samara
Fox
Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Sochi
Fox
|Tuesday, July 10
Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Wednesday, July 11
Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)
2 p.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
|Saturday, July 14
Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)
10 a.m. ET
Saint Petersburg
Fox
|Sunday, July 15
Final: Match 64 (Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)
11 a.m. ET
Moscow
Fox
