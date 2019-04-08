2019 National Championship game odds, picks, best bets: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1 on Virginia vs. Texas Tech

The 2019 National Championship game will be decided on Monday night with a showdown of defense-first teams. The 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers (34-3) take on the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (31-6) in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium at 9:20 p.m. ET. In the latest Virginia vs. Texas Tech odds, the Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 118. Each team ranks in the top five in the nation in points allowed, and for both programs, the finale of the NCAA Tournament 2019 represents their first title game appearance ever. Of course, only one team gets to cut down the nets on Monday, so before you make any 2019 March Madness championship game picks and Virginia vs. Texas Tech predictions, see the top National Championship game parlay from iconic Vegas sharp Hank Goldberg.

Hammer enters the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament scorching hot. He's 33-18 in his recent college basketball picks, a stunning 65 percent cash rate that's returned nearly $1,300 to $100 players in a short amount of time. That includes nailing both of Saturday's Final Four games, riding underdogs Auburn (+5.5) and Texas Tech (+3) to paydays.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. Last year, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now he's locked in three bets for Virginia vs. Texas Tech. One of Hammer's 2019 NCAA Tournament National Championship game picks we can tell you: Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver goes under 17.5 points.

Goldberg saw on Saturday night how Michigan State coach Tom Izzo devised a gameplan that effectively took Culver's scoring punch out of the mix. Culver finished 3-of-12 from the field for 10 points -- his fewest makes, attempts and points in more than a month.

"Virginia is going to gang up on him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "But he doesn't need to score for his team to be successful. They have other guys who can score on that team. Matt Mooney can score, Davide Moretti can score, and Tariq Owens can score on the inside. They may use Culver to distribute the ball more in this one."

Confidently lock in Culver to go under 17.5 points as one of your 2019 National Championship best bets for Monday and you could be on your way to a huge parlay payout.

