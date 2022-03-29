Traditional college basketball powers anchor the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four, and the first half of the double-header sees the Villanova Wildcats facing the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Villanova, the No. 2 seed in the South region, earned its trip to the Final Four with a 50-44 victory over Houston last Sunday. The Wildcats (30-7) will now face the battle-tested Jayhawks (32-6), who rode the top seed in the Midwest regional to a 76-50 win over upstart Miami in the Elite Eight. Justin Moore (Achilles) is out of this game for Villanova.

Villanova vs. Kansas point spread: Kansas -4.5

Villanova vs. Kansas over-under total: 133 points

Villanova vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -200, Villanova +170

NOVA: The Wildcats are 21-6 against the spread in their past 27 NCAA Tournament games.

KU: The Jayhawks are 5-2 ATS in their past seven neutral-site games.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks likely have the most balanced team in the Final Four, and they have overcome adversity at various junctures in the 2002 NCAA Tournament. Most notably, they overcame a 35-29 halftime deficit against Miami with a memorable 47-15 blitz in the second half to send them to the Final Four on the heels of their best 20 minutes of the season.

The Hurricanes appeared to have the better execution and the edge in hustle plays in the first half and Kansas, the lone remaining No. 1 seed, appeared in jeopardy of joining the other three top-seeded clubs in watching the Final Four from home. Instead, the Jayhawks stepped up their intensity on the defensive end and used their muscle advantage inside to quickly erase the deficit and take control with a double-digit lead that was never threatened.

Kansas can rely on the experienced and proven combination of seniors Ochai Agbaji, a national Player of the Year candidate, and David McCormack to deliver when it matters most. Agbaji had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists against Miami, while McCormack added 15 points and four rebounds while going 6-for-7 from the field.

Why Villanova can cover

As the Wildcats have been known to do under coach Jay Wright, they appear to be improving with each game played in March. They head to New Orleans on a nine-game winning streak that includes the Big East Tournament championship and have been in control for the majority of their NCAA Tournament games.

Villanova was a betting underdog against a Houston team whose rugged defense had many observers believing the Cougars were headed to a second straight Final Four. Although the 50-44 victory over Houston won't win any beauty contests, The Wildcats beat the Cougars at their own game from the start, built a 27-20 halftime lead and withstood a late Houston rally.

Both clubs shot poorly from the field, but Villanova took advantage of its opportunities at the free-throw line in the ultra-physical contest and hit all 15 of its attempts while Houston went 9-of-14. Senior forward Jermaine Samuels led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

