The No. 4 seed Baylor Bears will try to avenge two regular-season losses when they face the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday afternoon in the 2023 Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Baylor lost both meetings to Iowa State this season, including a 73-58 setback last Saturday. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of top-seeded Kansas and No. 8 seed West Virginia in the semifinals on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 134.

Baylor vs. Iowa State spread: Baylor -4.5

Baylor vs. Iowa State over/under: 134 points

Baylor vs. Iowa State money line: Baylor -190, Iowa State +158

Why Baylor can cover

Iowa State picked up the win on Saturday, but the Cyclones had lost their four previous games and eight of their last 10. Baylor now has some work to do this weekend if it wants to secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is revealed Sunday night. The Bears had recorded consecutive wins against then-No. 8 Texas and Oklahoma State before falling to the Cyclones to close the regular season.

Freshman guard Keyonte George leads Baylor with 16.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, finishing exactly on his season average in the first meeting between these teams. Baylor also has a pair of experienced guards in Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer, who are combining for more than 30 points per game. The Bears have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, while Iowa State has only covered once in its last five contests.

Why Iowa State can cover

Baylor might be considered the better overall team, but Iowa State dominated both regular-season matchups. The Cyclones cruised to a 77-62 win at home on Dec. 31, holding Baylor to 37.7% from the floor. They completed the season sweep with a 73-58 win on Saturday, ending a nine-game losing streak in Waco and strengthening their NCAA Tournament resume.

The Bears shot 35.8% from the field in the rematch, matching their season low for points and getting outrebounded by 12. Iowa State scored 23 points off Baylor turnovers and led by as many as 18 points with less than six minutes remaining. Senior guard Jaren Holmes leads Iowa State with 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while senior guard Gabe Kalscheur is adding 12.7 points and 2.4 rebounds.

