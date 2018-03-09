Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Kansas vs. K-State in semis
The Jayhawks will play the Wildcats in the semifinals on Friday
Texas Tech got the better of Texas in a sweat-it-out win for the Red Raiders, 73-69. Now the Longhorns, whose stock is sliding down fast, must head back to Austin with uncertainty surrounding their NCAA Tournament prospects.
Have they done enough? It might depend how the committee values cross-conference foes Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but a loss in this venue is tough to swallow -- and especially by such a narrow margin.
Elsewhere in league action Thursday evening, Kansas State knocked off TCU to advance to the semifinals and West Virginia handled Baylor. K-State will face Kansas on Friday and Texas Tech will face West Virginia.
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64
No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69
No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
