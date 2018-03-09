Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Kansas vs. K-State in semis

Texas Tech got the better of Texas in a sweat-it-out win for the Red Raiders, 73-69. Now the Longhorns, whose stock is sliding down fast, must head back to Austin with uncertainty surrounding their NCAA Tournament prospects.

Have they done enough? It might depend how the committee values cross-conference foes Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but a loss in this venue is tough to swallow -- and especially by such a narrow margin.

Elsewhere in league action Thursday evening, Kansas State knocked off TCU to advance to the semifinals and West Virginia handled Baylor. K-State will face Kansas on Friday and Texas Tech will face West Virginia.

Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



Wednesday-Saturday



ESPN



WatchESPN

CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64

No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69

No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN