The Butler Bulldogs look for the season sweep against the fourth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles when they meet in a key Big East Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East), who have won seven in a row, are coming off an 86-75 win over St. John's on Saturday. The Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East), who have won five of six, defeated Providence 75-72 on Saturday. Marquette's last loss came at the hands of Butler on Jan. 10 in Milwaukee, when the Bulldogs earned a 69-62 victory.

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 25-25, but Butler holds a 13-8 edge in games played at Indianapolis. The Golden Eagles are 4-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Butler odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before making any Butler vs. Marquette picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Butler vs. Marquette and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Marquette vs. Butler:

Marquette vs. Butler spread: Marquette -4

Marquette vs. Butler over/under: 153.5 points

Marquette vs. Butler money line: Marquette -183, Butler +152

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have hit the game total under in 22 of their last 33 games (+9.95 units)

Butler: 12-11 ATS this season

Marquette vs. Butler picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Marquette can cover

Senior guard Tyler Kolek has been on a roll, scoring 17 or more points in four of the past five games, including three straight. He is coming off his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 27 points, while dishing out 13 assists in the win over St. John's. He also had seven rebounds and two steals. He poured in 32 points and added nine assists and six rebounds in an 85-80 win at Villanova on Jan. 30. For the year, he is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Also helping lead the way for the Golden Eagles is junior guard Kam Jones. He scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds in the first meeting with Butler last month. For the season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.9 minutes. In a 91-57 win at Georgetown on Feb. 3, he poured in 31 points with two steals. He scored 10 points against St. John's. See which team to pick here.

Why Butler can cover

Junior guard Pierre Brooks II is one of four Bulldogs averaging double-figure scoring. The transfer, who played two years at Michigan State, has started 24 games for Butler and is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 33.7 minutes. He is coming off a 12-point and seven-rebound effort against Providence. He has reached double-digit scoring in all but one game, and has one double-double, a 20-point and 11-rebound effort in a 90-66 win at Georgetown on Jan. 23.

Senior guard DJ Davis, a transfer from UC-Irvine, has started 24 games for the Bulldogs and has been red hot. He is coming off a 20-point and eight-rebound effort against Providence, the fourth consecutive game he has scored at least 20 points. He scored a season-high 28 points in an 88-81 double-overtime victory over Villanova on Jan. 27. For the year, he is a 96.4% shooter from the foul line, and is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Butler vs. Marquette picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 153 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Marquette vs. Butler, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 24-12 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.