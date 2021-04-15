Less than a week removed from firing John Brannen, Cincinnati has picked its next coach: UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller. Sources told CBS Sports that Miller, regarded as one of the rising stars in the industry, has agreed in principle with Cincinnati to take over its men's basketball program.

Miller, 38, was recently a finalist at his alma mater, North Carolina, and is encroaching on the 200-win barrier before turning 40. He has been viewed as a mid-major coach destined for a power-conference job for a few years now. Cincinnati will be that spot.

UNC Greensboro is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, its second in the past three tournaments under Miller. The Spartans were a No. 13 seed and fell in the first round to Florida State. Miller went 185-135 in 10 seasons at UNCG and finished in the top three of the SoCon the past five seasons.

Cincinnati made nine straight NCAA Tournaments under Mick Cronin, who left in 2019 for UCLA. The Bearcats tied atop the American Athletic Conference standings in 2019-20 in Brannen's first season, but were 12-11 this past season. Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham, who fired Brannen, conducted the search himself.

An official announcement is expected soon.