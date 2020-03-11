College basketball expert picks: 2020 conference tournaments best bets for March 11 from bracket guru

Selection Sunday is less than a week away and the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket is taking shape as we enter a busy Wednesday in college basketball. The 2020 ACC Tournament will continue its five-day grind, while the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 and SEC will all begin play. One 2020 March Madness bracket spot will be awarded on Wednesday, too, as Boston University takes on Colgate in the Patriot League championship at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Colgate is a 6.5-point favorite according to the latest 2020 college basketball odds. Meanwhile, the current 2020 Big Ten Tournament odds list Indiana as a 12.5-point favorite over Nebraska in the Big Ten's second game of the night. Before you make your college basketball predictions for Wednesday, be sure to check out the college basketball picks from SportsLine college hoops expert Brad Evans.

Known as "The Big Noise," Brad Evans has earned a rabid following as one of the nation's sharpest analysts. He's an 11-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association nominee and a seven-time Writer of the Year winner. He created, co-starred and co-produced "The Fantasy Football Hour" on Fox Sports regional networks.

Evans is one of the most accurate bracket predictors in the business. Two years ago, he dominated high-stakes bracket pools, correctly predicting Michigan and Villanova to the National Championship Game and accurately picking Villanova as his champion. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, Evans has dialed in on Wednesday's conference tournament action and released his college basketball best bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top college basketball predictions for Wednesday

We can tell you Evans is backing Minnesota (-8.5) to cover its opening-round matchup against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament 2020. Despite welcoming back Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur while adding high-profile transfers Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir, Richard Pittino's Golden Gophers underwhelmed this season in large part because of woeful shooting (236th in field-goal percentage, 188th in three-point percentage).

However, Minnesota closed out its season with its best offensive performance against Nebraska, shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and hitting 18-of-35 from the three-point line. And the Golden Gophers only needed 10 points and six rebounds from Oturu (20.0 points, 11.4 rebounds per game) to do it. Oturu averaged 20.5 points, 14 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in two wins over Northwestern during the regular season and could be too much for the Wildcats to handle again on Wednesday.

"Off a torrid 107-point performance against the Nebraska Paupers, it's worth a wager against Northwestern," Evans told SportsLine. "The Gophers should dominate Chris Collins' bunch inside. The Wildcats ranked at or near the bottom in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage during the conference season."

How to make 2020 college basketball picks



Evans has also found two other college basketball conference tournament picks he loves, including an underdog Vegas isn't giving nearly enough credit to. You can only see who it is here.

Who are Evans' college basketball best bets for Tuesday? And which underdog is being overlooked? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to back, all from an acclaimed college basketball insider and proven bracket guru.