Tuesday's college basketball schedule looks like a good one with six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, including a pivotal Big 12 showdown between rivals No. 5 Texas and No. 24 Oklahoma, and unranked Kentucky heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face No. 9 Alabama.

The headliner is the Red River rivalry as the Sooners, coming off an impressive win over Kansas, look to bag their biggest get of the season. They'll get a chance to do so against a shorthanded Texas team, too, as Texas will be without head coach Shaka Smart after he announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19. It's also Texas' first game in 10 days after an extended hiatus because of COVID-19 issues within the programs of two opponents it was initially expected to play during that span.

Also on deck Tuesday is Duke-Georgia Tech as the Blue Devils look to avoid their longest losing streak since the 2006-2007 season, North Carolina-Pitt in The Pete and No. 18 Tennessee -- coming off its second consecutive loss -- looking to get back on track against Mississippi State at home.

Below are picks from our staff for all the big games both straight up and against the spread.

No. 24 Oklahoma at No. 5 Texas

When: 7 p.m. | Where: Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

This is less of a Texas fade and more of me calling my shot with an Oklahoma team that's been on fire. The Sooners handily defeated Kansas over the weekend to extend their winning streak to three and look like they're firing on all cylinders right now. Texas, on the other hand, hasn't played a game since Jan. 16 and is expected to be without coach Shaka Smart, who on Monday announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. With so much uncertainty with the Longhorns I'm riding OU in an upset pick. If you dare drop a little sprinkle on the moneyline for an underdog Tuesday, this is my favorite. Prediction: Oklahoma 71, Texas 70 -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb UT -4.5 Texas Texas Texas Texas Oklahoma S/U Texas Texas Texas Oklahoma Texas

Kentucky at No. 9 Alabama



When: 7 p.m. | Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Even coming off a somewhat surprising double-digit win over LSU over the weekend, Kentucky by and large has, frankly, not been very good. And Alabama, frankly, has been bordering on great. The Tide are 8-0 on the season in SEC play and 5-3 on the year as a home favorite against the spread. I like them to cover the number here. Erase the Kentucky brand from your mind and look at its resume in comparison with Alabama on the year, and this should be a comfortable home win for Bama. Prediction: Alabama 80, Kentucky 70 -- Kyle Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb BAMA -8.5 Alabama Kentucky Alabama Alabama Kentucky S/U Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Georgia Tech at Duke

When: 9 p.m. | Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

The betting market still has yet to catch up on one simple fact this season: Duke is not Duke-good. Hasn't been all year. It is 5-5 on the season and riding a three-game losing streak, and yet it is still a five-point favorite here. I don't get it. This is a chance to jump on it before the market corrects itself. The Blue Devils are 0-6 at home against the spread as a favorite this season and Georgia Tech makes it 0-7 with an outright win. Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, Duke 69 -- Kyle Boone

North Carolina at Pitt

When: 7 p.m. | Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh

TV: ACCN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Since the turn of the New Year, North Carolina's been a different team. It has won five of its last six, with the lone loss being to one of the ACC's best in Florida State. And it has done so while knocking down the likes of NC State, Syracuse and Notre Dame all in tight contests. If this is another close one -- and the line suggests it indeed will be -- I like UNC prevailing here and covering in the process. Could easily see this coming down to the Tar Heels needing to make free throws late. Prediction: North Carolina 68, Pitt 64 -- Kyle Boone

Mississippi State at No. 18 Tennessee

When: 7 p.m. | Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

I get it, I get it: Tennessee of late doesn't look like the same Tennessee team we saw open its season 10-1. But in Rick Barnes we must trust. The Vols' offense has been a shell of itself in consecutive losses to Florida and Mizzou, but this sets up for a big bounceback here in Knoxville for that unit. Mississippi State has the fourth-worst defense in adjusted efficiency metrics at KenPom. Things should start clicking again on that side. And, even if they don't, Tennessee's third-ranked defense is going to give the Bulldogs fits. It should be a nice combo setting up a UT cover. Prediction: Tennessee 75, Mississippi State 60 -- Kyle Boone

