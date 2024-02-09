Colorado State will try to take care of business when it hosts struggling San Jose State on Friday night. The Rams (18-5) are riding a three-game winning streak and are one game back of the four-team tie atop the Mountain West Conference standings. San Jose State (8-15) has lost six consecutive games and is tied with Air Force for last place in the conference. This is the lone meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. The Rams are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. San Jose State odds, while the over/under is 143 points, per SportsLine consensus.



Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Colorado State vs. San Jose State spread: Colorado State -16.5

Colorado State vs. San Jose State over/under: 143 points

Colorado State vs. San Jose State money line: Colorado State -1757, San Jose State +942

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State comes into this game with momentum after rattling off three straight wins to stay in contention for the regular-season title. The Rams picked up wins over San Diego State and Boise State during that stretch, along with covering the spread in a road win at Fresno State last Saturday. Senior guard Isaiah Stevens posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists in the win over Boise State, shooting an efficient 5 of 8 from the floor.

Stevens leads Colorado State with 16.6 points and 7.3 assists per game, while senior guard Nique Clifford is adding 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. Senior forward Patrick Cartier (11.9) and senior forward Joel Scott (11.9) are both double-digit scorers as well. The Rams are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball, so they should be prepared to take care of business on Friday.

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State might be at the bottom of the Mountain West standings, but it has been competitive in most of its games. The Spartans have been within single digits in four of their nine losses, including a 2-point loss at Wyoming and a 3-point loss at Fresno State. Their lone conference win also came on the road, as they beat Air Force as 1.5-point underdogs.

Junior guard Myron Amey Jr. leads the team with 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, finishing in double figures in eight of his last nine games. Junior guard Alvaro Cardenas (13.0), junior forward Tibet Gorener (12.9) and senior forward Trey Anderson (11.8) are each in double figures as well. Colorado State is coming off a big win over Boise State and has a road game at No. 24 San Diego State on deck, making this a trap game on its schedule. See which team to pick here.

