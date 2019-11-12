Duke vs. Central Arkansas odds, line, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The Blue Devils will be looking for consistency with their shooting when No. 2 Duke hosts the Central Arkansas Bears on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. The Blue Devils struggled shooting from the floor in their first two games, but still managed to beat No. 3 Kansas and rout Colorado State 89-55 on Friday night. The Bears are playing an ambitious schedule that started with a big loss to Baylor and a 14-point loss to Georgetown sandwiching a 20-point win against Division III Hendrix College. The Blue Devils are 32.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Central Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 153.5. Before entering your Central Arkansas vs. Duke picks, be sure to see the current college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

The model knows the Blue Devils are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 Tuesday games, including a 68-66 victory as a 1.5-point favorite against Kansas last week. Duke shot just 35.9 percent from the field in that game, but that improved to 53.6 in the rout of Colorado State. The defense has been an important component as the Blue Devils try to settle on a rotation. Six players scored at least nine points in the win against the Rams, with Cassius Stanley posting a team-high 19 points and Tre Jones chipping in 15.

The Blue Devils have established themselves as fierce defenders both inside and outside the paint. Against the Rams, they recorded 12 steals, six blocked shots and 18 forced turnovers. Big man Vernon Carey had two blocked shots, a steal and made all five field-goal attempts but fouled out in just 15 minutes played.

But just because the Blue Devils are among the nation's elite doesn't mean they will cover the Duke vs. Central Arkansas spread.

The Bears have lost both of their matchups against Division I teams, but are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 non-conference games. They can score points with a guard-heavy lineup and a big man who can shoot from outside. Hayden Koval, a seven-foot center, scored 21 points and made four-of-five three-point attempts against Georgetown. Koval is averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in the first three games.

Freshman guard Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13 points, while BYU transfer Rylan Bergersen, who was granted a hardship waiver to play this season, is averaging 11.7.

So who wins Central Arkansas vs. Duke? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 70 percent of the time?