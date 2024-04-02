The fourth-seeded Georgia Bulldogs will battle the top-seeded Seton Hall Pirates in a 2024 NIT semifinal matchup on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (20-16), who tied for 11th in the Southeastern Conference with Arkansas at 6-12, earned a trip to the semifinals with a 79-77 win over Ohio State on March 26. The Pirates (23-12), who placed fourth in the Big East at 13-7, rolled to a 91-68 win over UNLV on Wednesday. This is Georgia's third trip to the NIT semifinals and first since 1998, while Seton Hall is making its fourth and first since 1953.

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Pirates are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Seton Hall odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Seton Hall vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Seton Hall and just locked in its NIT predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Seton Hall vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -4.5

Georgia vs. Seton Hall over/under: 145.5 points

Georgia vs. Seton Hall money line: Georgia +163, Seton Hall -194

UGA: 13-4 ATS this season in road or neutral matchups

SH: 15-19-1 ATS this season

Georgia vs. Seton Hall picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Seton Hall can cover

Senior guard Kadary Richmond powers the Pirates and is coming off a 16-point and 10-assist effort in the win over UNLV in the NIT quarterfinals. It was his second consecutive double-double. He scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while dishing out six assists in a 72-58 win over North Texas in the second round. In 33 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals in 32.6 minutes.

Senior guard Dre Davis is also a big part of Seton Hall's success. He has reached double-digit scoring in all three NIT games, including a 14-point and 11-rebound effort in a 75-72 overtime win over Saint Joseph's in the first round. He scored 18 points in the win over North Texas, and added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win over UNLV. In 35 games, including 34 starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and one steal in 32.7 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Georgia can cover

Senior guard Noah Thomasson is one of two Bulldogs who are averaging double-digit scoring. He has scored 10 or more points in seven consecutive games, including a 21-point, four-rebound and two-steal performance in the quarterfinal win over Ohio State. He had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 72-66 win at Wake Forest in the NIT second round. In 36 games, all starts, Thomasson is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes.

With senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim out with a foot injury, senior guard Justin Hill has stepped in and scored 10 points or more in four of the past five games. In the second-round win over Wake Forest, he poured in 21 points, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists. He had 10 points and two assists in the first-round win over Xavier. In 36 games, including three starts, he is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 24.1 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Seton Hall vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 142 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs Seton Hall, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 152-109 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.