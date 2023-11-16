Southern guard Brandon Davis was named the HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week for Nov. 5-11 after leading the Jaguars to a 1-1 record including a victory on the road vs. UNLV.

A senior from LaPlace, Louisiana, Davis averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the week. In the win vs. the Rebels, Davis scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and had six rebounds as the Jaguars defeated a team from the Mountain West Conference for the first time since a 68-58 victory at Wyoming on Dec. 10, 2015.

The Watch List for the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game was released last week. This season's game will be held April 7 in Phoenix (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its fourth 2023-24 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Team of the Week

Southern University — Went (1-1) on the road for the week with a big 85-71 road win at UNLV and loss at Texas Christian University (108-75).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week

Allen Betrand, Norfolk State University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) — Averaged 21 minutes, 11.5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Team of the Week

Howard University — Went 1-1 for the week with a home win vs. Hampton University (92-80) and a tough road loss at Georgia Tech (88-85).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Brandon Davis, Southern University (John Chaney Shooting Guard) — Averaged 24 minutes, 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Southern University — Went 1-1 for the week with a very impressive road win at UNLV (85-71) and loss at Texas Christian University (108-75).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Christian Wells, LeMoyne-Owen College (Robert Earl "Bob "Love Small Forward) — Averaged 39 minutes, 32 points, and 7 rebounds in loss to Delta State University (99-81).

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Clark Atlanta University — Went (2-0) for the week with wins over West Florida (74-57) and Valdosta State (77-64) as it hosted the GSC/SIAC Regional Challenge. It also had a big road win at Mercer University (71-64).







