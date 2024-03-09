Top-ranked Houston will try to extend its eight-game winning streak when it hosts No. 14 Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12) have not lost since falling at Kansas in early February, and they are coming off consecutive road wins at Oklahoma and UCF. The Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 90-68 win over Kansas State on Tuesday, but they are tied with Texas Tech for fourth place in the conference standings. Houston clinched at least a share of the Big 12 title with its win over UCF earlier this week, and it can secure the outright crown on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is favored by 8 points in the latest Houston vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points.

Houston vs. Kansas spread: Houston -8

Houston vs. Kansas over/under: 137.5 points

Houston vs. Kansas money line: Houston -390, Kansas +303

Why Houston can cover

Houston has won eight straight games since losing to Kansas in early February, so it will be motivated to get revenge on Saturday. The Cougars have picked up wins over then-No. 6 Iowa State and then-No. 11 Baylor during that stretch, along with road wins against Oklahoma and UCF in their last two games. They clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with their win over Knights on Wednesday, as L.J. Cryer scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

Cryer, a senior guard, leads a balanced lineup with 15.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The Cougars have the top-ranked defense in KenPom's metrics, and their offense is also sitting inside the top 15. They have not lost a home game this season, while Kansas is just 1-5 in its last six road games and is 1-3 in its four games as an underdog.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has already proven that it can beat Houston this season, scoring a then-season high 78 points in a 13-point win in a game that closed as a pick'em. The Jayhawks added a win over then-No. 13 Baylor last month as well, and they are coming off a 90-68 win over Kansas State on Tuesday. Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 19 points, while senior center Hunter Dickinson had a 15-point, 20-rebound double-double.

McCullar has been dealing with a knee injury throughout conference play, but his performance on Tuesday was a good sign as the postseason approaches. Dickinson is averaging a double-double with 18.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while junior forward KJ Adams Jr. is adding 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game. Houston has been overvalued by the betting market over the past month, covering the spread just two times in its last 10 games.

