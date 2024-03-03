Maryland and Indiana clash Sunday in a Big Ten showdown on CBS. Both teams are jockeying for position in the Big Ten standings with the postseason quickly approaching. The Terrapins and Hoosiers are attempting to avoid playing March 13 on the opening day of the Big Ten Tournament, but they'll need strong finishes to have any shot at getting byes to the second round.

The Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) will be looking to build off the momentum of Tuesday's 74-70 win over Wisconsin, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Maryland (15-14, 7-11) is trying to bounce back from a 68-61 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday, which was the Terrapins' sixth defeat in their last eight games.

Indiana won the first meeting 65-53 on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten opener for both. The teams combined for just five made 3-pointers, while Kel'el Ware led IU with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Both have remained offensively challenged throughout the Big Ten slate, ranking among the worst power conference teams in made 3-pointers and 3-point percentage.

But there are some intriguing matchups to watch as Maryland star Jahmir Young looks to continue building his case for all-conference honors. The Hoosiers don't have a comparable backcourt player, but they do have a talented frontcourt duo in Ware and Malik Reneau that will pose challenges to the Terrapins.

How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland live

Date: Sunday, March 3 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Indiana vs. Maryland prediction, picks

Neither of these teams score a ton, which makes a blowout unlikely. Maryland is a bad 3-point shooting team, and Indiana has the interior length to keep the Terrapins from getting clean looks inside the arc. Indiana may also have picked up some juice by knocking off Wisconsin on Tuesday. Look for IU to cover this number. Indiana +9



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno Terps -9 Indiana Indiana Maryland Indiana Maryland Maryland Indiana S/U Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland

