A college basketball clash of the titans is set for Saturday night as No. 4 Kansas will host No. 12 Kentucky to headline the Big 12/SEC Challenge in a game between two national title contenders. It will be the first time since the two have played at Allen Fieldhouse since Kansas won an overtime thriller in 2016, and the atmosphere figures to be electric.

The two historic powers have met four times since that 90-84 Kansas victory, and the Jayhawks have won three of them. Though KU has now won four of the last five in the series, the Wildcats still own a 23-10 all-time record in the series.

The Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) enter off a 94-91 double-overtime win against No. 13 Texas Tech that showcased the stardom of Ochai Agbaji. The senior wing has evolved from a high-level player into an absolute superstar, leading the Big 12 in scoring at 21.3 points per game on 47% 3-point shooting.

Containing Agbaji will be a chore for the Wildcats (16-4, 4-2 SEC), who are entering off an overtime victory of their own, an 82-74 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday. UK was without star freshman guard TyTy Washington for that game as he continues recovering from an ankle injury suffered in last Saturday's loss at Auburn. Though UK has dropped its last two road games against ranked foes -- Auburn and then-No. 21 LSU on Jan. 4 -- both defeats came with key starting guards missing most of the game.

Against Auburn, it was Washington who went down, while against LSU it was starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who leads the SEC in assists per game. When UK has had both available at the same time in recent weeks, it has looked nearly unstoppable at times.

Kentucky vs. Kansas prediction, picks

The last five times these teams have met, the final margin of victory was eight points or less. Kentucky has been scratching to get a marquee road victory, and if guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington can stay healthy for an entire game, the Wildcats will have a shot. But Kansas is proving adept at winning close games, and it has the ultimate trump card in Ochai Agbaji. The senior superstar will be a difficult matchup for UK and should help the Jayhawks win a close one. Prediction: Kansas 77, Kentucky 70



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm KU -5 Kansas Kansas Kentucky Kansas Kansas S/U Kansas Kansas Kentucky Kansas Kansas

